Morgan Stanley Sells 10,695 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Otter Tail worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Otter Tail by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $54.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

