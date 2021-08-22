Morgan Stanley Sells 11,421 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Amedisys worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

AMED stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.20. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

