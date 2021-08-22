Morgan Stanley Sells 225,802 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Amyris worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth $3,279,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amyris by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amyris by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

