Morgan Stanley Sells 29,248 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of McGrath RentCorp worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

