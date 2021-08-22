Morgan Stanley Sells 3,082,133 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.90% of Tricida worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 208,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $3,240,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TCDA opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

