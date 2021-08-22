Morgan Stanley Sells 32,553 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,438,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

RHS stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.30.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

