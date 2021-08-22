Morgan Stanley Sells 4,269 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 28.28% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.