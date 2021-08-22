Morgan Stanley Sells 47,791 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Black Hills worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

