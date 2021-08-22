Morgan Stanley Sells 526,313 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.30 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

