Morgan Stanley Trims Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ING Groep by 196.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.