Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0527 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

