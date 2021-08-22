Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Morphic worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 92.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $23,446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Morphic by 392.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 108,218.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 5.6% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 159,431 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 11,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,650 and sold 26,026 shares valued at $1,522,070. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.24 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

