MORPHOSE Tops 1-Day Volume of $424.00 (MORPH)

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One MORPHOSE coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00008009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MORPHOSE has a total market capitalization of $214,029.39 and $424.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00093402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00913874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.11 or 0.06567755 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,166 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MORPHOSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MORPHOSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

