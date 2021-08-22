MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $618.86 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $635.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

