mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

