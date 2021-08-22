mStable USD (MUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,783.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and $111,783.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

