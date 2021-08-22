MU DANK (DANK) Price Tops $0.0310 on Exchanges

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $709,457.70 and $956,805.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MU DANK has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (CRYPTO:DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MU DANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MU DANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

