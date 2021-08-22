Multiplier (BMXX) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $62,776.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

