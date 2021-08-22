Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $161,346.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.