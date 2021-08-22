Mushroom (MUSH) Market Cap Achieves $16.05 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $5.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mushroom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

