MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $216.75 million and $10.06 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00810213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00102128 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,130,221,632 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

