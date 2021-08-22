Myriad (XMY) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $20,490.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,794,584,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

