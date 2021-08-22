Mysterium Hits One Day Volume of $9,746.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Mysterium has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $9,746.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

