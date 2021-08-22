NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00130425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00156024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,898.29 or 0.99887252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00905749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.33 or 0.06498557 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

