Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $188.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

