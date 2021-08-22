Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Natus Medical worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 333.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $890.82 million, a P/E ratio of 652.66 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $708,686. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

