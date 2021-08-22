Naviaddress 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.