Nervos Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.51 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $498.47 million and $100.51 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,146.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.60 or 0.06530709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.15 or 0.01353398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00136233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.00607952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.47 or 0.00334650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00324676 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,372,984,144 coins and its circulating supply is 27,538,395,372 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

