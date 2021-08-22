NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

