Nestree (EGG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $829,570.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $829,570.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,369.51 or 1.00072871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

