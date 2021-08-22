Neutrino Dollar Hits Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00155492 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

