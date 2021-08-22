Neutrino Token Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.08 or 0.00058104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and $103,940.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,139 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

