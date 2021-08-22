New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $108.36 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,292,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,922,653 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $108,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $12.57 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

