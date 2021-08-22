New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $90.75 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $90,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 204.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $307.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

