New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,490 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks worth $95,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.28.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.