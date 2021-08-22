Newscrypto Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $127.08 million and $6.06 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,461,080 coins and its circulating supply is 150,811,432 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

