Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $510,360.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00156482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.36 or 0.99975208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00914851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.56 or 0.06563479 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

