Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.90. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.