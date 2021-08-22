NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.