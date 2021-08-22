NFT Index (NFTI) Price Up 9.9% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,341.92 or 0.02691400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $51,435.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00808126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

