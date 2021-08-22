NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Cap Reaches $685,892.66 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $685,892.66 and approximately $130.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,164.60 or 0.04464221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 317 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

