NFTX Market Cap Hits $80.94 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. NFTX has a market capitalization of $80.94 million and $899,690.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $172.09 or 0.00355999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.04 or 0.00802748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00047650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00101469 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

