NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NGM opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,860,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

