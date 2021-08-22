NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in NiSource by 9.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NiSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

