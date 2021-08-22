NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Hits $67,727.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.15 million and $67,727.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.13 or 0.06493943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.96 or 0.01354736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00371038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00596946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00332216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.00323778 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

