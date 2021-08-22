NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00817694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00102697 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

