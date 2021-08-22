Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,116.77 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Noir has a total market capitalization of $159,116.77 and $260.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00086443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00295731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,501,967 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

