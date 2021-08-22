Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $61.22 or 0.00123906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $69,798.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00811809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047642 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,462 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.