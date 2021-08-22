Nord Finance (NORD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $457,546.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $457,546.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00005305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00132292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00158292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.96 or 1.00303662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.70 or 0.00924330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.12 or 0.06624280 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

