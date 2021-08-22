Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $363.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.51. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

